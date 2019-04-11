Maharashtra: Naxals trigger IED blast while voting underway; no casualties reported

As the people on Thursday turned up to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Naxals triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in in district, police said.

Voting was underway when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

is among the seven seats where polling is underway during the first phase of elections in

In a similar incident, a CRPF personnel sustained critical injuries after the Naxals on Wednesday attacked a CRPF convoy of the191 battalion in Gatta area of Ettapalli, which was out on polling duty.

On April 9, a BJP MLA and four others were killed when Naxals triggered an IED blast and attacked their convoy in Chhattisgarh's district, which falls under Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.

will witness polls in the first three phases of - April 11, 18 and 23 - for its 11 parliamentary constituencies.

