EC refutes Balyan's allegation of fake voting in Muzaffarnagar

Hours after BJP candidate alleged 'fake voting' in his constituency, the on Thursday refuted his claim, saying women officials verify everyone wearing a veil.

Balyan, a former Union minister, has alleged that faces of burqa-clad women were not being verified by poll officials in his Lok Sabha constituency and fake votes were being cast.

Brahmdeo Ram Tiwari, Additional Chief Election Officer, said: "If a woman is in a veil, there are women officials who verify their identity, and only then they are allowed to vote." He added that no such incident had come to the Commission's notice.

has said that he will demand a re-poll if his concerns are not addressed.

The is seeking a re-election from the constituency. is also a contender from Muzaffarnagar, a communally sensitive seat in western

The constituency gained notoriety in the aftermath of the riots in 2013. Muslims constitute the single biggest electorate in the constituency. The Dalit community has the second biggest chunk of voters. Jats, who dominate the landscape of western UP, are also influential in the constituency.

Voting for the first phase of is underway for eight out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

