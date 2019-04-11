Lok Sabha 2019: West Bengal clocks highest voter turnout till 11 am

on Thursday recorded the highest voter turnout of 38.08 per cent till 11 am as the people came out to vote with zeal in the parliamentary constituencies of and of the state.

However, the polling in (seven seats) recorded at a low 13.7 per cent.

The state of recorded 23.78 per cent voter turnout till 11 in the morning, while Lakshadweep recorded 23.10 per cent of votes.

Similarly, people in Telangana, including top stars from the Telugu film industry also came out in large numbers to elect new Lok Sabha MPs. The region recorded the voter turnout of 22.84 per cent till 11 am.

Meanwhile, TRS candidate from Nizamabad and incumbent MP, K Kavitha appealed the voters to exercise their franchise and cast ballot in favour of TRS candidates.

Speaking to ANI, K Kavitha said, "Earlier, whichever party MPs were elected to power, they failed to represent the aspirations of the people of Telangana in But, in the last five years, TRS has done this successfully. I request people to vote for us in order to make Telangana a strong state."

"I request the first time voters to make a very informed choice, check the background of the candidate and the party to which he belongs. Think and vote. Do not be swayed by propaganda on social media," she added.

Khammam candidate in Telangana cast her vote and said:" I am hopeful that we will be able to win this race, I am very optimistic.

A total of 24.66 per cent voting was recorded in Jammu and Baramulla parliamentary constituencies, and 26.5 per cent in till 11 am.

A total 91 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are voting in the first phase of polling. As many as 1.70 lakh polling booths set up across 18 states and two Union Territories. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

