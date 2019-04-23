EVMs vulnerable to hacking, malfunctioning: Chandrababu Naidu

Minister N Chandrababu on Tuesday alleged that Machines (EVMs) are vulnerable to "hacking and programming errors", and urged the (EC) to check all polling machines after

Addressing media here, said, "We have serious doubts about EVMs. I am a strong supporter of But today, is very vulnerable. Every is changing. There are also technical problems, vulnerability and also malfunctioning. Only three countries out of the ten most populous countries in the world use EVMs. These countries are also not technologically strong."

"The present government is destroying all democratic institutions one by one. EC is an independent body and its job is to ensure level playing field for all political parties. Today if we see the all political parties are being subjected to harassment. In Andhra, every raid of Income Tax and ED is happening on TDP, in Karnataka, and are being targeted. In and are being targeted," he claimed.

also alleged that Russian hackers are involved in hacking EVMs and said, "I cannot confirm but it is said that they promise to ensure win if they are paid crores. EVM can be hacked easily by using many methods."

He also gave examples of delays in polling in as well as state's electoral officer not being able to vote for the first time due to EVM malfunctioning.

"Under Narendra Modi's leadership Indian economy has gone from bad to worse. The economy is in crisis as per all figures. Unemployment is at its peak in the last 45 years," Naidu alleged.

NCP Sharad Pawar, Sushil Shinde, and other leaders from opposition parties were also present during the

