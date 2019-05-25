JUST IN
Explosion rocks Afghanistan's Spin Boldak, 1 civilian killed

ANI  |  Middle East 

At least one civilian was killed while two others were wounded when an explosion rocked the Spin Boldak district here on Saturday, as per the head of Kandahar Police Headquarters' media office.

"An explosion in Spin Boldak district in southern Kandahar province at around 7 pm this evening left one civilian dead and two others wounded," TOLOnews quoted the official, Jamal Nasir Barikzai, as saying.

The reason behind the explosion is not known yet.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 22:47 IST

