Trump bats for fair trade with Japan in Tokyo

During his first engagement in Japan, US President Donald Trump called for fair trade with the island nation on Saturday.
The development comes at a time when the United States has been locked in a trade dispute with China since last year, with efforts towards charting out a trade deal hitting a roadblock at the last minute.
Trump made the comments while attending a dinner with Japanese and US business leaders at the US Ambassador's residence after landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK.
The US leader said that efforts are going on to make the trade with Japan "more mutually beneficial." Speaking further, Trump said that he hoped to make a "big" announcement regarding trade in the coming months.
He also called for Japanese businesses to invest more in the United States, thanking Softbank's Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda for their contribution to the US economy.
Trump is currently on a four-day visit to Japan, during which he is slated to meet Japan's new monarch, Emperor Naruhito. He is the first state leader to visit Japan since the Reiwa Era began with the Emperor's enthronement on May 1.
