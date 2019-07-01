Explosions near US embassy in Kabul

An explosion was reported near the US Embassy here sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning.

The explosion reportedly took place in the vicinity of the 2nd district of the city, where the US Embassy and other government buildings are situated, reported Khaama Press.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the blast at the densely populated area where the Ministry of Defence is also located.

In a video posted by Tolo news, smoke was seen billowing from downtown area near the US Embassy.

Meanwhile, a car bomb was also reportedly detonated near to the governmental compounds in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area.

Further details are awaited.

