USA: 10 killed in plane crash in Texas

Ten people were killed after a private aircraft crashed into a hangar at a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time).

The incident took place at the Addison Municipal Airport when a Beechcraft King Air 350 veered into a hanger after taking off, and caught fire, killing all ten on board, said Mary Rosenbleeth, a spokeswoman for the city of Addison.

There was no one at the hanger at the time of the incident, reported CNN.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

