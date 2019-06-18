Facebook announces global cryptocurrency Libra, to launch in 2020

-
ALSO READ
18-year-old defendant in Japan's first crypto theft
With 'Libra,' Facebook takes on the world of cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency company CEO dies locking up USD 200 million in accounts of customers
Facebook unveils global cryptocurrency
MIT researchers' new cryptocurrency is faster, more efficient
-
After months of speculations and rumours, Facebook has officially announced a new global cryptocurrency called Libra.
As the official blog explains, the new digital currency will be made available through a digital wallet called Calibra that will be available in Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and as a standalone app. The company expects to launch it in 2020.
Calibra will allow users to send Libra to almost anyone with a smartphone as easily as a text message at low or no cost. Facebook plans to offer more services such as bill payments, food ordering, or local public transit, all through Calibra and Libra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU