Comcast users can now change channels with eye movements

Changing channels on your X1 will be truly hands-free as the company is adding eye control to its cable platform.

As The Verge notes, the feature can be used to change channels, pull up the X1 programming guide, set DVR recordings, navigate through other menus, even type out X1 voice commands using only eyes movements, thus allowing even users with disabilities to experience watching TV with ease.

is supporting all popular eye gaze hardware and software on the market to make the feature accessible. To use eye control, customers will have to sign into Comcast's and link it to their cable account.

