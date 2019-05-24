This Microsoft app teaches English language words using smartphone camera

Another useful product to emerge out of Garage project is a app that helps users improve their English skills.

Called Read My World, the app is aimed at low and English Language Learning adults who want to improve their skills by building a stronger vocabulary.

The app uses Computer Vision APIs and leverages the camera to teach new words from the world around. A user can begin by taking photos of items around them to identify the object. The app shows the spelling as well as the pronunciation of the object, which can then be added to one's personal dictionary for practice.

