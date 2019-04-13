Facebook splurged USD 20 million on Mark Zuckerberg's personal security

Repeated controversies is probably the biggest reason spent USD 20 million on Mark Zuckerberg's personal security in 2018.

While Zuckerberg also takes home only USD 1 salary each year, Facebook's SEC filing revealed that his total compensation was USD 22.6 million, spent mostly on the security program for him and his family at home during personal travel, Cnet reports. In comparison, Zuckerberg made USD 9.1 million in total compensation in 2017.

Out of the total compensation, spent USD 2.6 million on private plane costs that included passenger fees, fuel, crew, and catering costs.

Facebook's second most important person on the board, Sheryl Sandberg, also incurred the company USD 2.9 million on personal security, including USD 900,000 on her private plane costs.

