Fadnavis gives housing portfolio to Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday allocated housing portfolio to Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil while Employment Guarantee and Horticulture portfolio was given to Jaydutt Kshirsagar.
Ashish Shelar got School Education, Sports, and Youth Welfare.
Patil, who quit Congress recently, was sworn-in as a Cabinet minister at Raj Bhavan here. He was earlier the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.
His son Sujay Vikhe Patil was elected during the recent Lok Sabha polls from Ahmednagar seat in the state on the BJP ticket.
Jaidatta Kshirsagar and Tanaji Sawant of Shiv Sena, besides Aashish Shelar, Sanjay Kute, Suresh Bhau Khade, Anil Bonde and Ashok Uike of BJP also took oath as Cabinet ministers.
BJP leaders Yogesh Sagar, Sanjay Bhegde, Parinay Fuke, and Atul Save, besides Avinash Mahtekar of the RPI, were sworn-in as Ministers of State.
