Fadnavis says shocked at Uddhav's remarks, Shiv Sena was planning to go with NCP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned from his post on Friday in view of the prevailing political stalemate in the state, took a dig at the party's ally Shiv Sena saying it had made up its mind to go with NCP after results were out of the assembly polls and BJP was shocked over Uddhav Thackeray's remarks that "all options were open" for government formation.

Fadnavis again emphasised that the two parties had never decided that on having a chief minister for two-and-a-half years.

The formation of a new government in Maharashtra has been delayed due to differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation. The results of assembly polls were declared on October 24.

"Unfortunately, the day when results came, Uddhavji said all options are open for the government formation. That was shocking for us as people had given the mandate for the alliance. And, in such circumstances, it was a big question for us that why he said all options are open for him," Fadnavis said at a press conference here after submitting his resignation.

The resignation was accepted by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Fadnavis has been asked to continue as "acting" Chief Minister.

The resignation came a day before the term of state assembly ends.

Fadnavis said after the assembly results were out the BJP tried to communicate with Shiv Sena but alleged that its ally was busy in discussions with NCP and Congress.

He said the BJP tried to reach out to Shiv Sena but it did not establish any contact.

"We tried from our side that we engage in discussions with them (Shiv Sena). They did not even contact us. Instead of speaking to us, they were speaking with NCP and Congress from the very first day. I think they have been planning this from day one that they would be going with NCP. We have communicated many times," he said.

"I again want to make it clear that it was never decided that for 2.5 years each the CM post will be shared. There was never a decision on this issue. When I asked (BJP chief) Amit Shahji about this, he said Shiv Sena gave the proposal but the decision was not taken on it," he added

Fadanavis said BJP has been hurt by remarks made by Shiv Sena against it leaders.

"They have always been using words against us from Saamna as if they were in opposition. They kept targeting us in spite of being in power. We all have been hurt at the language used in Saamna and they keep targeting PM Modi," he said.

The BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

BJP and Shiv Sena have been partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and had fought the assembly polls together.

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

Responding to it Fadnavis had said earlier that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

