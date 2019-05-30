Family of CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama attack arrive for swearing-in

members of Sudip Biswas, one of the CRPF jawans who lost his life in terror attack on February 14, have arrived in to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

His mother said, "We have been invited to attend the event. Despite being in sorrow we have come here."

One of his relatives said, "They gave us an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. They supported us in our troubled times. We have faith in the and that is the reason why we have come for the event."

40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora area of district in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)