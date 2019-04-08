Farooq Abdullah warns against abrogation of Article 370

-
Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its election manifesto mentioning abrogation of Article 370, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that if such a thing happens then he would do everything in his power to help Kashmir gain independence from India.
Abdullah also said that if Article 370 is repealed then the national flag will not be unfurled in the state.
"They think they will bring people from outside and make them settle here to decrease our number and we will remain sleeping? We will fight against it. We will stand up against it. How will you end Article 370? I swear by the name of Allah, it would only be acceptable to Allah then we get independence from them. Let them do, we will also see! We will also see who will stand for flying their flag," said Abdullah.
In its election manifesto released on Monday, BJP has proposed to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. Article 370 gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP manifesto also promises to annul Article 35A of the Constitution, which BJP says is discriminatory to non-permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
