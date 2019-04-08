To celebrate World Health Day, NMCG organises cleaning of Yamuna Ghat in Delhi

To celebrate World Health Day and to mark the beginning of 'Navratri', Mission For Clean Ganga (NMCG) organised the cleaning of at in the capital on Sunday.

Volunteers, especially college-going students, took part in hundreds in the cleanliness drive. Alongside 'Namami Gange' volunteers, students from Delhi University, Amity University, among others as well as volunteers from took part in the drive in large numbers.

Excited at the turn out of students and youths in the drive to clean a Ghat, NMCG highlighted the importance of youth joining the movement to rejuvenate the holy river.

He said, "Perhaps this is one of the best ways (of celebrating the beginning of Durga Pooja) because keeping clean is also worshipping them. Today is also World Health Day and sanitation and health go hand in hand, so that is also the reason for carrying out this drive."

He added, "The most satisfying moment for us is the huge participation of students here. I really feel so happy that students from different colleges of like, Hansraj College, Amity and many more are here to take part in cleaning the "

The students too were happy to take part in the cleanliness drive as they said it was high time to take initiatives to save the river on which millions of lives depend directly or indirectly.

Mehek, a student from said, "After coming here, I feel liberated and feel satisfied that at least I am doing the bit I can." A student, added, "It is high time that we (the youth) take part in cleaning the across the country and especially If we delay it any further, leave alone the future generation, our generation too will face the wrath of water scarcity."

NMCG has adopted the of in and they clean the ghat on a regular basis. But the large turnout of the students this time around was heartening for the NMCG team, who aim at wider public participation, and especially that of the youth, in the process of keeping the pious river clean.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)