Congress urges Supreme Court to reconsider its order on EVM-VVPAT slips matching

The party on Monday urged the to reconsider its instruction to the (ECI) to increase the random verification of VVPAT slips from one polling station per Assembly seat to only five booths in the polls.

said: "We are not satisfied with five per booth verification of VVPAT slips in one assembly constituency. If VVPAT slips are not verified, then what was the point in spending Rs 18,00,00,000."

"We have demanded the verification of 50 per cent VVPAT slips. The order of the is not reasonable. The apex court must reconsider its decision," said Surjewala.

The party stuck to the demand of 50 per cent matching of votes recorded in the machines (EVMs) with the verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT) in all constituencies.

Earlier on Saturday, twenty-one Opposition parties had submitted before the apex court that they were agreeable to a delay of even five days in the declaration of poll results if the (ECI) approves their demand for the verification of 50 per cent votes through VVPATs.

