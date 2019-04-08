Rahul, Priyanka's rallies in western UP cancelled due to bad weather

The programmes of and in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Vadra, scheduled to be held on Monday, have been cancelled at all three places due to bad weather, said Congress's candidate from Saharanpur,

Rahul and his sister Priyanka were expected to address three rallies jointly in Shamli, Bijnor and Saharanpur, along with who is in charge of west. "For now the programme has been cancelled at all three places due to bad weather. We are planning Priyanka ji's roadshow tomorrow," Masood said while speaking to

Polling in Shamli, Bijnor and is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11.

Since campaigning will end on April 9, the party had planned a mega show on April 8 where its recently announced NYAY scheme, issues related to women's safety and sugarcane farmers were to be highlighted, party sources said.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

