Rahul, Priyanka's rallies in western UP cancelled due to bad weather

The programmes of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, scheduled to be held on Monday, have been cancelled at all three places due to bad weather, said Congress's candidate from Saharanpur, Imran Masood.
Rahul and his sister Priyanka were expected to address three rallies jointly in Shamli, Bijnor and Saharanpur, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh west. "For now the programme has been cancelled at all three places due to bad weather. We are planning Priyanka ji's roadshow tomorrow," Masood said while speaking to media persons.
Polling in Shamli, Bijnor and Saharanpur is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11.
Since campaigning will end on April 9, the party had planned a mega show on April 8 where its recently announced NYAY scheme, issues related to women's safety and sugarcane farmers were to be highlighted, party sources said.
Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.
