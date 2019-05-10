FBI adds Osama bin Laden's son to its 'seeking more information list'

The FBI on Thursday added Hamza bin Laden, son of slain to its Seeking More Information List (SMIL).

This comes after the US had announced a $1 million reward for information on Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts.

" is wanted for questioning in connection with his membership in the Al Qaeda organisation and his public declarations threatening the security of the United States," the FBI said in a statement.

He has ties to and may be located in Afghanistan, Pakistan, or and is known to speak Arabic, it added.

The US designated as a "global terrorist" in 2017.

In March, the State Department had said that it would offer a reward of $1 million for information on

Investigators believe that Hamza bin Laden is married to the daughter of senior Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, aka Abu Muhammad al Masri, who has been indicted for his alleged involvement in August 7, 1998 bombings of the US Embassies in and

It is worth mentioning that had earlier revoked Hamza bin Laden's citizenship.

