Federal employees set up GoFundMe campaigns amidst shutdown

Amidst the shutdown, federal employees and their supporters have been setting up campaigns to get help with expenses. Now, the site has decided to launch its own campaign to help the workers.

has launched to help the government employees affected by the partial shutdown, Cnet reported.

The campaign has already garnered USD 87,680 of its USD 125,000 goal. has collaborated with for the campaign.

Donations to the campaign will go to several non-profits that offer direct assistance to the government workers who have been forced to work without pay.

The shutdown started in December because the House and couldn't come to an agreement over funding Donald Trump's USD 5 billion border wall. This has led to over 4,20,000 government staff reportedly working without pay.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)