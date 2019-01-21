Federal employees set up GoFundMe campaigns amidst shutdown

Amidst the US government shutdown, federal employees and their supporters have been setting up GoFundMe campaigns to get help with expenses. Now, the crowdfunding site has decided to launch its own campaign to help the workers.
GoFundMe has launched Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund to help the government employees affected by the partial shutdown, Cnet reported.
The campaign has already garnered USD 87,680 of its USD 125,000 goal. Author and speaker Deepak Chopra has collaborated with GoFundMe for the campaign.
Donations to the campaign will go to several non-profits that offer direct assistance to the government workers who have been forced to work without pay.
The shutdown started in December because the House and Senate couldn't come to an agreement over funding President Donald Trump's USD 5 billion border wall. This has led to over 4,20,000 government staff reportedly working without pay.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
