Federer suffers shocking ouster from Australian Open

In a major upset, defending champion bowed out of the ongoing after being stunned by Greek in the pre-quarters round of the men's singles event here at the Arena on Sunday.

Federer was handed over an unexpected 7-6, 6-7, 5-7, 6-7 defeat by his 20-year-old opponent in a tight, dramatic match that lasted three hours and 45 minutes.

With the victory, Stefanos has booked a maiden quarter-final berth for himself and denied Federer a chance to clinch his seventh Grand Slam title here in

Moreover, the Greek also became the youngest quarter-finalist since (19 years, 280 days) in 2015.

In a close opening set, Federer failed to convert two break points but later, the six-time Australian open champion revived himself and saved three set points. He eventually took the game away from his opponent and won the first set 7-6 after a long battle of 58 minutes.

The Swiss continued with his solid serve in the second set as well but his failure to capitalise on some crucial moments cost him dearly. Some forehand errors from Federer and some quick reflexes from Stefanos resulted in former losing the second set 6-7.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion was expected to come back strongly after the second set debacle but the Greek player managed to keep an upper hand. Stefanos went on to clinch the next two sets putting his opponent under immense pressure in the fourth set.

Like the previous three sets, the fourth set was also played till the tie-break round. Moving parallel to each other at one point of time, both the players kept their game steady.

At 5-5, Stefanos smashed the ball to get to his first match point. With a driven cross-court forehand, the number 14 seed sealed the match and the quarter-final berth of

Stefanos will face of their quarter-final clash of the tournament.

In other matches, world number seven was knocked out of the tournament by of who defeated the former 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach his maiden Australian Open quarter-final.

