IOC lifts sanctions imposed on India to host international sporting events

The (IOC) on Thursday lifted the sanctions imposed on to host international sporting events with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after the government wrote a letter of guarantee to the on June 18 that all eligible athletes, sportspersons and officials will be allowed to participate in events held in the country.

"Lift, with immediate effect, all provisional measures and restrictions imposed under points 2 and 3 of the EB decision of 21 February 2019 in relation to awarding and hosting any international events in India; and inform the International Federations accordingly," said in a letter addressed to (IOA)

The letter further said that the Executive Board (EB) has examined the situation and understands that: "The principle of non-discrimination of athletes and teams participating in any future international events in will be fully respected, so that all eligible athletes and sporting delegations, as determined by the international sports organisations concerned, will be allowed to enter the country and participate in any such international sports events irrespective of their country of origin.

This comes after Pakistani shooters were not issued visas for held in in February earlier this year.

The government of also ensured that it will permit all qualified athletes belonging to any national Olympic committee recognised by or any national federation affiliated to international federation concerned to participate.

"Such participation of athletes shall be without prejudice to our principled positions and policies on other political matters including issues such as international recognition or otherwise of the country of origin of the athletes," the government said in a letter.

IOA Batra thanked Kiren Rijiju, saying, "On behalf of IOA, all NSF's, athletes, the sports-loving community of India and myself are extremely thankful and grateful to you and your support and speedy resolution of the issue."

Batra in a letter addressed to Rijiju also assured that IOA would continue to work together in a constructive and cooperative attitude. He also ensured that India becomes a sporting powerhouse as they target for double-digit medals in

