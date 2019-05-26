Final voting underway to elect European Parliament

Voters across 21 European nations on Sunday headed to polling stations to cast their votes on the final day of the 2019

The result is expected to be declared later in the evening. Over 400 million Europeans were eligible to cast their votes to elect 751 ministers of European Parliament, Sputnik reported.

Right-wing nationalist parties have emerged as a great challenge for the centre-right and the centre-left parties.

Italy's has formed an alliance with other right-wing groups including Germany's AfD, the and the to create the

French has described the vote as the most important since direct to the began in 1979 "because the union is facing an existential threat" from populist, anti-EU forces, reported.

The process began on May 23 with the UK, who was hesitating to vote earlier but had to after EU forced it to do so.

Meanwhile, took place in on Friday. The Czech Republic, Latvia, Malta, and voted on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)