Nepal: 3 explosions rock Nepal, 4 killed

At least four people have been killed in three consecutive blasts in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Sunday.
The Nepal Army disposed off suspicious packets in four other places as the incident unfolded later in the day.
The Nepal Police confirmed that blasts took place in Sukedhara, Ghattekulo and Naagdhunga areas of Kathmandu whereas the Army disposed off bombs in Koteshwor, Satdobato, Gwarko and Lagankhel.
A total of seven people have been injured in the blasts.
"At first we thought it to be gas cylinder explosion but later it proved to be homemade bombs. Most of the bombs exploded while it was being made. We suspect the splinter group of former Maoist led by Netra Bikram Chand to be behind it, we have recovered bundles of pamphlets of the party from the site of the two blasts," a police official who is investigating the issue told ANI on the condition of anonymity.
The Police has arrested 9 people in total from various locations in and around Kathmandu.
The Government of Nepal recently blacklisted the splinter Maoist Group for its extortion and violent activities. The group also has called for a strike on Monday in protest against the government's attempt to contain it.
