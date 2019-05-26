Nepal: 3 explosions rock Nepal, 4 killed

At least four people have been killed in three consecutive blasts in Nepal's capital on Sunday.

The disposed off suspicious packets in four other places as the incident unfolded later in the day.

The Police confirmed that blasts took place in Sukedhara, Ghattekulo and Naagdhunga areas of whereas the disposed off bombs in Koteshwor, Satdobato, Gwarko and Lagankhel.

A total of seven people have been injured in the blasts.

"At first we thought it to be but later it proved to be homemade bombs. Most of the bombs exploded while it was being made. We suspect the group of former Maoist led by to be behind it, we have recovered bundles of pamphlets of the party from the site of the two blasts," a who is investigating the issue told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

The Police has arrested 9 people in total from various locations in and around

The Government of recently blacklisted the for its extortion and violent activities. The group also has called for a strike on Monday in protest against the government's attempt to contain it.

