Finch terms his performance against Pak 'most consistent series as a batter'

whitewashed in a five-match ODI series in the UAE with the help of their limited-overs captain Aaron Finch's scintillating form, who called his performance in the series 'most consistent with the bat.'

"It was probably my most consistent [series] as a player, as a batter," International Council (ICC) quoted Finch, as saying.

of the Series, Finch scored 451 runs at an average of 112.75 but fell just 27 runs short of George Bailey's record for most runs in a bilateral series for

selectors are set to pick their squad on April 9. Finch said: "I think that would be down to what's best for the team. What fits best, what looks best on paper to start with, and then you go from there."

"Everyone who has had an opportunity over the last couple of months has really put their best foot forward and played some great "

"Again, there will be a lot of conversations, with players, with myself, with JL [Justin Langer, the coach] about pros and cons for all scenarios. That will be for all 18-19 players that are in contention," he said.

"Actually, it could be more: 20-21 players. [We are] going to try and find the right balance for the squad, as opposed to emotional or on-the-spot decisions. But at the end of the day, there are going to be some really tough calls," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)