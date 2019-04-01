AFC Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women's football team to meet Indonesia

Indian women's team is set to take on in Mandalay, on April 3.

Coming on the back of their fifth successive SAFF Championship title, have been sweating it out training in since March 26, gearing up for the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2.

"We arrived here eight days prior to our first match against for acclimatization. The team has responded well, and have settled down fast to the torrid weather conditions here. The players have got a feel of the pitch, and the training sessions had been designed specifically to help them adjust while focusing on tactics," said.

"We had won the SAFF Championship in Biratnagar (Nepal), where temperatures were similar but here in Mandalay, its lot more humid. But not just physically, everyone is charged up mentally. The weather won't be an issue. We have prepared hard for the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, and we won't let the weather dictate our performance," she said.

"We have played 14 international matches in a span of three months before coming to including matches in Turkey, and Nepal, amongst others. We have also played in the first ever Hero Gold Cup in Bhubaneswar and all of these matches have helped our bodies to act quickly and adapt to the situation", Maymol added.

Following is the 20-member team for the Olympic Qualifiers Round 2:

Goalkeepers: Linthoingambi Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Michel Castanha, Lako Bhutia

Midfielders: Ranjana Chanu, Dangmei Grace, Sanju Yadav, Ratanbala Devi, Sumithra Kamaraj, Sangita Basfore, Indumathi Kathiresan

Forwards: Anju Tamang, Roja Devi, Manisha, Sandhiya Ranganathan

had started the year with two matches each against Hong Kong and Indonesia, before playing in the Hero Gold Cup and subsequently moving to to participate in an eight-nation women's tournament.

will meet Indonesia, and on April 3, 6 and 9 respectively in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)