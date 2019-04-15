Not fighting on all seats in UP sign of Congress accepting defeat: Smriti Irani

not fielding candidates in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in (UP) is a sign of accepting defeat even before the start of the elections, said on Monday and added that the voters of should, therefore, side with the (BJP) to stay on the winning side.

"By fighting in just approximately 20 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, leaders have themselves accepted they don't have the strength to fight and win in the state. Why then should you side with the Congress, come and vote for BJP," said Irani at an election rally here.

"For 15 years the MP has stayed away from his constituency, neither has he spoken on behalf of in the Parliament. Had it not been necessary to file nomination papers and organise election campaigns, he would never have set foot in this area. Absent from the constituency, silent in the Parliament, of what use is such a leader," she asked.

The also promised that if she wins from Amethi, she will shift base to the region to stay in touch and help the residents of her electorate, unlike

"On May 6 if you come out of your houses and vote in favour of BJP, I promise you I will be here on May 24 accepting your wishes. I will also take up a house in Amethi and stay in your midst for the years to come," she said.

Amethi will see polling on May 6 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

