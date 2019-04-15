SC asks EC to watch Modi biopic before taking decision

-
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to watch 'PM Narendra Modi' before deciding whether the film should be banned or not.
A top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, comprising Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked the EC to watch the Narendra Modi biopic and submit its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover.
On April 12, the makers of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer had moved the apex court, challenging the stay of the film's release.
The producer of the film, Sandip SSingh, had said that the poll panel banned the movie without watching it.
The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls in the country. However, on April 10, the EC stayed the release of the biopic till national elections culminate, stating that the film disturbs the level-playing field.
On April 9, the apex court had dismissed a plea on the release of the film and said that the responsibility will lie on the shoulders of the EC to decide whether the film is in violation of the model code of conduct.
Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film stars Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, and Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others, and is based on the life of the incumbent Prime Minister.
