Gurugram building collapse: Death toll rises to 7

Seven bodies have been recovered so far after a four-storey building collapsed at Ullawas locality in Haryana's Gurugram, adjoining the national capital.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday. Several others are feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue operation is underway to pull out safely those trapped.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced financial assistance of Rs three lakh to the family members of the victims who died in the building collapse incident.

Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to the site to rescue those trapped under the rubble. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are also at the spot to assist in the rescue operation.

Thu, January 24 2019. 19:38 IST

