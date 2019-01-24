Health ministry postpones polio immunisation programme

The has released a statement saying that the Immunisation Day (NID) which was scheduled for February 3 has been postponed. The rescheduled date of NID will be convened soon.

On January 18, a letter was issued to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare of all states barring Bihar, and Kerela stating postponement of Immunization Day for the time being due to some unavoidable circumstances. The letter further state that the rescheduled date of the said activity will be communicated in due course.

Ministry said that more stringent testing of the will be done which will be dispatched to states for public usage after getting clearance from the testing laboratory for each batch.

The ministry also stated that is already eliminated and has also introduced Inactive Vaccine (IPV) in its universal immunisation program as per global guidelines.

Moreover, the ministry said that there is neither a shortage of IPV nor any shortage of funds for its procurement for Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) in the country.

Due to steep hike in IPV price, approached (GAVI) for partial support for further procurement, as is also a Gavi eligible country and the same has been agreed to by the Gavi Board, said ministry.

