Kanwar pilgrims injured in accident near UP's Gajraula

One Kanwar pilgrim was injured and another devotee sustained minor injuries after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus rammed into a motorcycle carrying the pilgrims on Monday.

The incident happened on a highway near Gajraula in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. A two-wheeler was also damaged in the accident.

"In Gajraula police station area of Amroha district, one roadways bus collided with Kanwariyas, who have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment," Ajay Pratap Singh, Amroha's Assistant Superintendent of Police told ANI.

After the incident, angry Kanwariyas took the bus driver to a police station, following which the roadways workers agreed to pay compensation to the injured persons.

"The Kanwariyas asked for compensation which the roadways workers agreed to pay and both parties have arrived at a compromise," Singh added.

Kanwar pilgrims or Kanwariyas are the devotees of Hindu God, Shiva.

Every year, around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India, often wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pots on their shoulders, undertake the pilgrimage, called Kanwar Yatra, on foot during Saavan- a month in the Hindu calendar.

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga.

Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples.

