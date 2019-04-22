JUST IN
Fire at shoe factory in Narela; no casualties

ANI 

A fire broke out in the basement of a shoe factory in Narela area late on Sunday evening.

11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and it took almost five hours to douse the fire completely. A fireman has sustained minor injuries. No casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been established yet. A fire department official said that "loss to the property can be estimated only in the morning".

Further details are awaited.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the basement of a building in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market on Saturday.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 02:26 IST

