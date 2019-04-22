Fire at shoe factory in Narela; no casualties

-
-
A fire broke out in the basement of a shoe factory in Narela area late on Sunday evening.
11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and it took almost five hours to douse the fire completely. A fireman has sustained minor injuries. No casualties have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not been established yet. A fire department official said that "loss to the property can be estimated only in the morning".
Further details are awaited.
In another incident, a fire broke out in the basement of a building in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
