Stock markets sudued in early trading ahead of RBI meet

Equity benchmarks tripped between gains and losses on Thursday morning as investors awaited for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to release its policy statement later during the day.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S & P Sensex was down 25 points at 38,852 while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 5 points to 11,639.
But most sectoral indices were in the green with tiny margins.
Among the early gainers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Aitel, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement and Titan. However, HCL Tech, Wipro, Hindalco, Bharat Petroleum and Tata Steel floated in the negative zone.
Asian markets also traded with mixed trends note after witnessing a rally to six-month high.
Reports said the ongoing trade deal the United States and China will give Beijing until 2025 to meet commitments on commodity purchases and allow full foreign ownership for American companies operating in China as a binding pledge.
