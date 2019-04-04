Stock markets sudued in early trading ahead of RBI meet

Equity benchmarks tripped between gains and losses on Thursday morning as investors awaited for the Reserve Bank of (RBI) to release its policy statement later during the day.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 25 points at 38,852 while the NSE slipped 5 points to 11,639.

But most sectoral indices were in the green with tiny margins.

Among the early gainers were Housing Finance, Bharti Aitel, Hero MotoCorp, and Titan. However, HCL Tech, Wipro, Hindalco, and floated in the negative zone.

Asian markets also traded with mixed trends note after witnessing a rally to six-month high.

Reports said the ongoing trade deal the and will give until 2025 to meet commitments on commodity purchases and allow full foreign ownership for American operating in as a binding pledge.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)