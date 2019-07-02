First-ever international cooperative trade fair to be held in India

Briefing the media, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said IICTF would be a major platform to promote exports by cooperatives so that direct benefits to farmers, artisans, women, and people coming from SC/ST communities can be ensured.

Commerce Minister Goyal congratulated the Agriculture Ministry and the officials for organising the fair and wished them success in the days to come.

The fair is to be held between October 11 and 13 in Pragati Maidan.

At the briefing, Tomar blamed the non-cooperative behavior of Congress government's ministers and officers for the failure of several projects which could have been beneficial for the country.

"There was a time when one minister did not talk to other ministers, one officer did not want to cooperate with other officers. Due to that many projects failed which could have benefited the country, " he saod at a press conference ahead of India International Cooperative Trade Fair (IICTF) to be held here in October.

He added, "For example 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' was an old vision but it could materialize only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Mod, when all the departments are working together, making new policies and getting results.

