Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some Madrasas in WB for radicalization: MHA

The ministry also expressed concern to the West Bengal government over the recent political violence in the state.

"There are some inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad for radicalization and recruitment activities," Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He said relevant inputs in this regard are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate action.

"The government has notified Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations as a Terrorist Organization on May 23 this year in terms of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," he said.

The Minister said that information has been received about a number of incidents of violence before, during and after the General Election-2019 resulting in deaths and injuries to several people including political workers in West Bengal.

"Concern on the issue was shared by the government with the state government and an advisory was issued on June 9, 2019, asking the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity in the state," he said.

