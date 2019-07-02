Hauz Qazi clashes: Gautam Gambhir demands action, Congress says law in BJP's hands

BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday asserted that 'strict punishment' should be given to the perpetrators involved in the Hauz Qazi clashes and also appealed to people to maintain peace.

The East Delhi MP posted a tweet on Hindi which roughly translates to, "Those who attacked our places of faith and think that they could divide us are wrong. We will not let the religious unity which is deep-rooted in the India culture to be affected by these acts. The attackers should get strict punishment and I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain peace."

He ended it with a hashtag #TempleTerrorAttack.

The cricketer-turned-politician's tweet comes after a clash broke out between two groups over the issue of parking, and a temple was vandalised on Sunday night in Hauz Qazi area of Old Delhi.

Congress party's spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, also took to the micro-blogging website and pegged the responsibility of maintaining the capital's law and order on the BJP.

"The Durga temple vandalisation and violence by negative elements in Old Delhi is condemnable and extremely shameful. Delhi's law and order is in the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah and is the responsibility of the BJP. I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours and maintain peace," the Congressman wrote.

Earlier today, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk lawmaker, Dr Harsh Vardhan, visited Hauz Qazi area to take stock of the situation.

"It is very unfortunate and painful. The kind of things done to the temple is unforgivable. I have been told that Police is already in action, culprits will be arrested soon and punished. I appeal to the people to maintain harmony," he had said.

Security has been tightened and adequate forces have been deployed in the area. Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested over the matter.

The Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

"After some altercation & scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings & bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi had tweeted yesterday.

