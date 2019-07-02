Rajasthan: Farmer commits suicide under financial stress

A farmer on Tuesday committed suicide in the farmland under Mangrol Police station limits of Baran district.

The farmer Hajari Lal Gurjar committed suicide by tying a rope on his neck from one of the trees in the farmland.

The family members of the deceased said that Gurjar was under a lot of financial strain as he had taken a few loans from the market.

The district collector Indra Singh Rao said, "A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered by the police in the matter and it is being investigated. The deceased farmer had dues of Rs 90,000 to be repaid to a bank. The deceased was under duress because of his occupation and his death could also be as a result of his declining health.

