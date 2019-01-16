First National Sports Meet for Tribals organised in Hyderabad

The first National Meet 2019 for Tribals was organised by the here on Wednesday.

Tribal children of Ekalavya Model Residential Schools from 20 states participated in the program.

for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan Baghat, of Tribal Affairs and other officials from various states participated in the programme.

"I would like to thank and officials for organising and making this Ekalavya Model Residential Educational Institutions Games and program successful. This Ministry was started in BJP government by Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a budget of 800 crores and now this ministry's budget is Rs 6,000 crores. Soon new 462 Ekalavya institutions are going to be started," Oram said.

"The Tribals are now performing better in all the sectors. We are now in the stage to compete with others. This Meet program which was held today will be held every year grandly. I also want to congratulate all the Tribal children who have participated in this sports event and to those who won medals," he added.

