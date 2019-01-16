Indian women team to play football friendlies against Hong Kong and Indonesia

-
Indian senior women's national football team is scheduled to play two matches each against Hong Kong and Indonesia in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2.
"In our quest to qualify from the Round 2, we have to play against tough teams and both Hong Kong and Indonesia will provide us with challenges of their own and help in our development," Head Coach Maymol Rocky said on Wednesday.
"The Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 will be a test and a challenge for all of us and we are preparing to script history and make the nation proud," the coach added.
Following are the 25 players selected:
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda
Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel Castanha, Poly Koley
Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Sumithra Kamaraj, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjita Devi, Manisha
Forwards: Roja Devi, Anju Tamang, Ratanbala Devi, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya R., Mamta
The 25-member squad will leave Indian shores on January 19 to travel to Hong Kong to play back-to-back friendly international matches on January 21 and 23. Thereafter, the national will travel to Indonesia to play matches on January 27 and 30.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 are slated from April 1 to 9, with the draw for the same yet to take place.
