Indian women team to play football friendlies against Hong Kong and Indonesia

Indian senior women's national team is scheduled to play two matches each against and in preparation for the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2.

"In our quest to qualify from the Round 2, we have to play against tough teams and both and will provide us with challenges of their own and help in our development," Head said on Wednesday.

"The Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 will be a test and a challenge for all of us and we are preparing to script history and make the nation proud," the added.

Following are the 25 players selected:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel Castanha, Poly Koley

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Sumithra Kamaraj, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjita Devi, Manisha

Forwards: Roja Devi, Anju Tamang, Ratanbala Devi, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya R., Mamta

The 25-member squad will leave Indian shores on January 19 to travel to to play back-to-back friendly international matches on January 21 and 23. Thereafter, the national will travel to to play matches on January 27 and 30.

The 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 are slated from April 1 to 9, with the draw for the same yet to take place.

