Steyn, de Kock rested from first two ODIs against Pakistan

South African cricketers and have been rested for the first two one-day internationals (ODI) against

The Proteas have called-up Aiden Markram and Duanne Olivier in their place, ICC reported on Wednesday.

Olivier, who is yet to make his white-ball debut, picked up 23 wickets against from the recent three Tests, which included three five-wicket haul and one 10-wicket match haul.

However, in de Kock's absence, could be the gloveman and Kagiso Rabada is likely to step in Steyn's shoes to lead the attack.

Following is the updated squad for the first two ODIs against Pakistan:

Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Duanne Olivier, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen

and are slated to play the first ODI in on January 19, followed by the second match in on January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)