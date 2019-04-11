Vadi Sharaban song out from the film 'De De Pyaar De'

The first song 'Vaddi Sharaban' from the film 'De De Pyaar De' is finally out. The vibrant number features and grooving to the song. Rakul Preet is looking resplendent in a pink saree and is spreading magic with her latke jhatkes.

took to to share the news of the first song of the film: Meet my from 'De De Pyaar De' Rakul Preet. Song out now," he captioned.

He also tagged his co-stars and the entire team behind the song in his tweet.

The song penned by Kumaar, sung by and and composed by Vipin Patwa is proving to be the new party anthem and is giving out major Punjabi wedding ceremony vibes because of the peppy beats and lyrics.

The alcoholic number will take you to majestic landscapes of The film is a rom-com for all ages and also stars Tabu, and The film helmed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Ranjan is slated to hit the theatres May 17.

