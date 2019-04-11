Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi team up for a mystery thriller

Evergreen Amitabh Bachchan, who last wooed audiences in Sujoy Ghosh's revenge thriller 'Badla', is back to take the moviegoers by storm with another thriller, which will also star

This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two actors and the news is sure to leave their fans excited!

The upcoming film will be directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by

Big B took to his account to share the news along with a picture featuring himself, Emraan, the director, of the film. He also revealed the release date of the film.

"A long standing commitment .. finally fulfilled in being a part of @anandpandit's next production, starring @therealemraan and directed by #RumiJaffery. Releasing on 21st Feb 2020. @anandpanditmotionpictures #APMP," he wrote alongside the picture.

According to Indian Taran Adarsh, the film will be a mystery thriller and will go on floors in May, this year.

Rumi has previously written like 'Coolie No 1', 'Hero No 1' and 'Chalte Chalte'. As a director, he last helmed starrer 'Gali Gali Chor Hai' and prior to that, he has directed like 'Life Partner' and 'God Tussi Great Ho'.

Anand has previously bankrolled ventures like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sarkar 3', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Bazaar' and 'Total Dhamaal'.

The title of the film has not been revealed by the makers yet. As per media reports, the movie will also feature veteran

The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Big B's last outing 'Badla', co-starring Taapsee Pannu, received rave reviews and performed well at the box office. Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside and and the is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film 'Uyarndha Manithan', titled ' Main' in Hindi.

On the other hand, Emraan was last seen in 'Why Cheat India'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)