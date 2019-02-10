Avicii cared more about music than fame: Aloe Blacc

says DJ ''cared deeply'' about his music and never focused on fame and money.

The teamed up with the Swedish DJ, who tragically passed away last year in April, aged 28, on chart topping hit "Wake me up!".

"He was super-nice; he was a nice guy and very focused on music. You know, when I'm around other musicians, a lot of time all we talk about is music (laughs) - and he was one of those guys.

''And, when we worked together, we were extremely intent and focused on the sound and idea that were in his head; that he wanted to get out. Working with him, I could see that he truly cared deeply about the music that he was making and not really so much about everything around it - the stardom and the fame and the money. It was really about the craft; the art," told Music Feeds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)