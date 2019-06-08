Flight operations resume at Goa's Dablim Airport after brief pause

Flight operations re-commenced at on Saturday after a brief pause caused by "inadvertent jettisoning" of the external drop tank of a Naval

"A minor fire was caused due to fuel spillage. Emergency services were immediately pressed in to quickly re-operationalise the runway," an official statement said.

Operations were stalled after a fuel tank attached to a fell on the runway while taking off. The is safe, said.

"Due to jettisoned fuel tank on runway during sortie the operations are closed for two hrs at airport. Pl bear with us," the official handle of International Airport informed through a tweet.

The airport also operates as a civil enclave in a military airbase named INS Hansa.

" #GoaAirport closed temporarily for a few hours view incident of fire caused by a drop tank of 29K which got detached whilst taking off. All efforts in hand to resume flights ASAP. 29K fighter ac is safe. @aaigoaairport @AAI_Official," the said in a tweet soon after the incident.

The images posted by the showed thick smoke on the tarmac.

