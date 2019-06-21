Flipkart revamps seller financing programme to empower 1 lakh MSMEs

Sellers on major platform can now get loans at competitive interest rates from banks and companies (NBFCs) within two days, a move that is likely to benefit more than one lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The sellers can avail loans up to Rs 3 crore at an interest rate of 9.5 per cent for one year from 10 banks and NBFCs.

Government estimates suggest that there are over six crore MSMEs across the country. For many of these, securing financial access and liquidity is challenging. Flipkart's initiative aims to fill the gap between financial institutions and the underserved through tech and the digital

"Small businesses are the backbone of our Being a homegrown company, is committed to helping sellers all across grow," said company's

"Our knowledge and understanding of the Indian ecosystem allow us to construct frameworks such as 'Growth Capital' through which sellers can scale their businesses, prosper, create more employment opportunities, and continue to transform the country's economy," he said in a statement on Thursday.

The Growth Capital Programme requires minimal documentation and has a seamless application process. Financial partners include State of India, of Baroda, Axis Bank, Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Capital, Flexiloans, Small Industries Development of India, LendingKart, Indifi and Happy Loans.

"This is part of Flipkart's core mission of developing shared value in the ecosystem and helping digitise through the latest tech and innovations," said Krishnamurthy.

The Group includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and Launched in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to be a part of India's revolution. The group has a registered customer base of over 15 crores, offering over eight across more than 80 categories.

