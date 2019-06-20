U-Dictionary climbs up Google Play Charts, clocks 50 Million Installs

U-Dictionary, a global language learning application, recently announced its installs to 50 million globally, surpassing Translate and becoming the number one in the Play education category (as of May 2019) in The volumes can be found in Play.

U-Dictionary aims to solve the problems of users' translation with low literacy levels, and their communication problems even between different states. The application provides free and fair English learning and communication opportunities like variety of free, interactive, English learning content, such as word games, comics, etc to Indian users free of charge, helping them to better improve themselves and truly achieve 'crossing language barriers'.

The app continues to focus on providing users with from English to a variety of mainstream languages (for example, Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu). U-Dictionary continues Netease's (NTES, a NASDAQ listed company) user-centric product philosophy, deepens the needs of users in overseas markets, and conducts functional development based on local market conditions.

"U-Dictionary is Netease's first and we are so proud of achieving this milestone particularly with the market. is one of the most important markets for U-Dictionary and keeping the population, multiple languages and different mindsets in mind. U-Dictionary has done localized data development, covering more than a dozen official languages in India, and even achieving and Assamese languages with a small number of users. We will continue to make rapid developments to U-dictionary to improve the user experience and cultivate our vision to eliminate language barriers", said Perky LIU, from Youdao.

In the Indian market, U-Dictionary has surpassed Google Translate, becoming the number one in the Google Play education category in India. The app currently supports translation in 108 languages, covering 133 countries and regions around the world, including Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East, and The app has also climbed the ranks to become the number one in the Google Play education category in Indonesia, Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and

U-Dictionary has been named Best App of the Year by Google Play in 2016. SensorTower data also shows that in 2018, the global language app download rankings, U-Dictionary ranked second in the total downloads and Google Play downloads, second only to the old brand

In 2017, U-Dictionary introduced the function of copy translation, which has been very popular among Indian users. The data shows that the number of active users in the year has grown rapidly. Subsequently, in 2019, U-Dictionary launched multi-language translation, photo translation function, to achieve photo translation in 12 languages, and launched dialogue translation function. The app has also been recognized as 'Best Self Improvement App' by Google Play.

Technological Advantages Behind

U-Dictionary leads in the Technology and Translation domain. The app has also developed (optical character recognition) Technology that recognizes 12 languages and can accurately recognize text in various scenes, including documents in pdf, scanned documents, photos. The app is likely to launch a new update that supports formula recognition, handwriting recognition, form recognition, identification of ID cards, and invoice identification. Youdao, the mother company of U-Dictionary, is also a strategic partner to international brands like Huawei, OPPO and

The uses the most advanced framework (Neural Machine Translation) to improve fluency, accuracy coverage in multiple languages. The test scores from Linguists evaluate a 5.8 per cent better conversion rate of U-Dictionary when compared to from converting English to Tamil and an even higher conversion rate of 46 per cent from Telugu to English.

