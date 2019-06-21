Equities fall amid weak sentiment ahead of GST Council meet

Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Friday amid subdued Asian markets as investors awaited the outcome of meet later during the day.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 172 points at 39,429 while the slipped 47 points to 11,784. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red.

Among stocks, dived another 10 per cent to Rs 57.60 per share, a day after the (NCLT) has admitted an insolvency plea under the (IBC).

The led by to sell the company -- either as a whole or its assets -- will halt uncertainty over the airline's future.

Housing Finance dropped 4.7 per cent while was down over 3 per cent. Tata Motors, Maruti and also traded with losses.

Those which showed marginal gains were Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed as investors embraced the decisive shift by central banks back to stimulus mode. Japanese, South Korean and Australian shares dipped while Hong Kong's benchmark fluctuated and shares rose.

