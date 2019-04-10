FMC commissions water filtration plants to bring clean water to 15 Uttar Pradesh villages

As part of its commitment to making farming communities more sustainable, FMC India, today announced that it has commissioned community filtration plants in 15 villages to increase access to clean, potable across

The first plant was inaugurated today in village Beejapur (Haidergarh), District Barabanki. This plant will serve the potable requirement of nearby villages like Naraulli, Barawa, Hatipalpur, Gangapur, Sansara and others in the vicinity.

Each plant has the capacity to produce 48,000 litres of filtered water per day, the 15 plants are cumulatively capable of meeting the safe water requirement of nearly 40,000 families. The water plants made with an investment of almost Rs 11 million will be operated by the village communities on a cooperative model and are expected to create employment opportunities while promoting community ownership.

"FMC embraces opportunities to better living standards wherever it operates. In Uttar Pradesh, FMC supports the government's commitment to uplift health standards, and we are happy to dedicate these 15 water purifiers to support its cause. We believe that these plants will make a tangible positive difference in the health index of the villages in time to come", said Pramod Thota, country president,

"Project Samarth, FMC India's corporate social responsibility program aimed at developing the lives of farming communities, is one of the enablers of our corporate philosophy - Pragati Aapki, Prakriti Hamaari - to drive all stakeholders to progress, rural communities being the most important one. We are committed to empowering them for a better living, and these water filtration plants are one such undertaking," Thota added.

Data from the shows that 69.14 million cases of diarrhoea, viral hepatitis, typhoid, and cholera were reported from 2012 through 2017. Diarrhoea remains the leading killer in India, responsible for 60 per cent of all deaths. The installation of new by FMC will address these challenges by reducing waterborne diseases and making a significant difference to the health of the residents in

