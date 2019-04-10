Digital Sukoon founder, Sudhanshu Kumar receives Best Digital Agency award

-
-
Digital Sukoon founder, Sudhanshu Kumar was honoured with the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Award by International Human Rights Council at Hotel Sea Princess Juhu Mumbai. Among the awardee, Digital Sukoon was the Best Digital Agency of the Year 2019 to receive the award. Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media, Actor Johnny Lever, Jasleen Matharu also received awards in various other categories.
For any brand, channel, movie or even celebrity, promotion is critical. In this technology-driven modern world, digital presence forms the backbone of any promotional campaign as it ensures maximum penetration across demographics and geographies.
Digital Sukoon (DS) brings together a team of young, highly-charged up, tech-savvy professionals who have already made a mark in various verticals including technology, content creation, and social media expertise. In a short span of time, the agency has made a mark for itself by successfully managing various campaigns like My Mother's Wedding, Mukti Bhawan, Shaadi Abhi Baki Hai, 3 Dev, Jack & Dil, Falsafa the Otherside Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Kaashi-In Search of Ganga, Paharganj, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, Fraud Saiyaan a social comedy starring some big names in the Industry.
Digital Sukoon (DS) was not only successful in creating interest around the films but also made sure that the films got the top spot in IMDb's list of most anticipated films and shows.
"There is hardly anything that is not achievable in the digital world if you have the necessary skill sets. With appropriate modern technology - like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Algorithm, Analytics - everything is possible. My team and I work on these tools, especially AI, to create buzz and trend in the market", said Sudhanshu Kumar, the Founder of Digital Sukoon (DS).
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
